Ara Ayvazyan appointed Armenia's Ambassador to Costa Rica and Cuba
On January 18, Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree to appoint Ara Ayvazyan as Ambassador of Armenia to the Republic of Costa Rica and the Republic of Cuba .
