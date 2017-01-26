APC wins Etsako Federal Constituency ...

APC wins Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo

12 hrs ago

Mr Johson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo. Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People's Democratic Party candidate Mr Jude Imagwe who polled 18,193 votes.

Chicago, IL

