APC wins Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo
Mr Johson Oghuma of the All Progressives Congress has emerged the winner of the Etsako Federal Constituency by-election in Edo. Oghuma emerged winner with 39,876 votes to defeat the People's Democratic Party candidate Mr Jude Imagwe who polled 18,193 votes.
Read more at Vanguard.
