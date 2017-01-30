Antigua and Barbuda looking to establish law school
ST JOHN'S, Antigua : Antigua and Barbuda is considering establishing a law school and will conduct a feasibility study towards that end, Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister Steadroy Benjamin has said. He said the issue was discussed at the Executive Council meeting of the Legal Education when it met in Jamaica last weekend.
