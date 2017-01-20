Air Canada 'couldn't get it together,...

Air Canada 'couldn't get it together,' says passenger on plane stranded 32 hours in Costa Rica

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: CBC News

Air Canada passengers said they were stranded in San JosA©, Costa Rica for 36 hours because of a headcount error. Air Canada flight carrying 273 passengers was delayed for 32 hours in the Costa Rican capital of San JosA© because of a passenger count problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 58 min Joe Lightcloud 30
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Sun Were just afraid 37
News Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ... Jan 6 PILASTER the NEW ... 1
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Jan 6 Jodie Forum 3
News Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15) Jan 6 Cherokeepato 3
News Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12) Jan 5 denis 39
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Dec 28 Commies R red 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,778,745

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC