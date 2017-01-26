A woman of distinction - Former head of United Church Dr Adlyn White dies
The Reverend Dr Adlyn White, the first woman to be ordained to the ministry of word and sacrament in the United Church in Jamaica and Cayman Islands , has passed after 32 years of service to the church. She was 87 years old.
