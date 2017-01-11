A Miami Mission Saves Lives in Earthquake- and Hurricane-Ravaged Haiti
Near a crumbling plaster wall inside a windowless classroom in a coastal town near Haiti's southern tip, a bearded nurse with an arm-sleeve tattoo is frantic. He's trying to save the life of Nanette, an adorable, curly-haired 2-month-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|5 hr
|Slinky8463
|34
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|20 hr
|Josh Morgan
|38
|Premier Brian Pallister's extended escape from ...
|Jan 6
|PILASTER the NEW ...
|1
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Jan 6
|Jodie Forum
|3
|Can the US-Cuba honeymoon last? (Mar '15)
|Jan 6
|Cherokeepato
|3
|Low Cost Dental Implants In Costa Rica Cut Into... (Dec '12)
|Jan 5
|denis
|39
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC