A major arrest in Cuba
As some in the left cheer the commutation of Oscar Lopez-Rivera's sentence, their romantic choice of a political prisoner in the U.S., a real political prisoner was arrested in Cuba. We are talking about Dr. Oscar Elias Biscet, the well known dissident who got in trouble with the Castro regime years ago when he refused to perform abortions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Thinker.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr...
|6 hr
|Tony Montana
|15
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|21 hr
|Were just afraid
|42
|United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ...
|Thu
|Le Jimbo
|1
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|Wed
|Ronald Ross
|37
|The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne...
|Jan 16
|Mount Royal
|4
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Jan 13
|Jodie Tatum
|3
|Cuba remains set in its ways (Apr '15)
|Jan 13
|Josh Morgan
|38
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC