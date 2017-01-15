A Different Kind of Open Day at Beliz...

A Different Kind of Open Day at Belize High School

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Jan 28, 2017 The Belize High School opened its doors back in September of 2010, first operating out of the UWI Open Campus on Princess Margaret Drive, before permanently establishing itself on Mercy Lane in Belize City. The institution prides itself for providing a different approach to learning, which students and teachers put on display today at its annual Open Day as a way to attract students to its programs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... Fri WelbyMD 36
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,301 • Total comments across all topics: 278,346,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC