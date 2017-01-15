A Different Kind of Open Day at Belize High School

Jan 28, 2017 The Belize High School opened its doors back in September of 2010, first operating out of the UWI Open Campus on Princess Margaret Drive, before permanently establishing itself on Mercy Lane in Belize City. The institution prides itself for providing a different approach to learning, which students and teachers put on display today at its annual Open Day as a way to attract students to its programs.

