A Big Fine, and New Questions, on Deutsche Bank's "Mirror Trades"
There are more than a few arresting paragraphs in the New York State Department of Financial Services report on Deutsche Bank's "mirror trades," which was published this morning. But this one jumped off the page: Furthermore, a supervisor on the Moscow desk appears to have been paid a bribe or other undisclosed compensation to facilitate the schemes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Yorker.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|6 hr
|Devin Blades
|39
|Obama's jerk move at the end of his presidency:...
|6 hr
|Carcharondon Carc...
|3
|Dancing in Jamaica could break your penis (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Manly Pharts
|95
|Pervasive charcoal trade getting major rethink ...
|Tue
|Copra
|1
|Miami's Little Havana declared a 'national trea...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|2
|What does Trump mean to Cubans? It's complicated
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
|Cuba's Raul Castro leads march to commemorate n...
|Jan 29
|Don from Canada
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC