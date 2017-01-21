91 Cubans illegally in Mexico deporte...

91 Cubans illegally in Mexico deported back to Cuba by Mexican government

Read more: Babalu Blog

Mexico has just deported 91 Cuban refugees back to Cuba and to a life of repression, apartheid, and slavery. I suspect the irony here will be completely lost among our Lah-teen-oh brothers and sisters who were gleefully celebrating Obama's Cuban immigration policy change last week.

Chicago, IL

