91 Cubans illegally in Mexico deported back to Cuba by Mexican government
Mexico has just deported 91 Cuban refugees back to Cuba and to a life of repression, apartheid, and slavery. I suspect the irony here will be completely lost among our Lah-teen-oh brothers and sisters who were gleefully celebrating Obama's Cuban immigration policy change last week.
