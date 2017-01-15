3 arrested in Goliad County on immigr...

3 arrested in Goliad County on immigration charges 5 minutes ago...

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Although traffic stops for illegal immigration sometimes end in chases, crashed vehicles and manhunts, a Thursday morning apprehension in Goliad County that netted four men was unique. "It wasn't really a bailout," said Capt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 5 hr kuda 35
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Jan 23 WE JUST DONT CARE 43
News Cubans sold everything to reach U.S., now hundr... Jan 20 Tony Montana 15
News United States and Cuba complete deals as Trump ... Jan 19 Le Jimbo 1
News Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred... Jan 18 Ronald Ross 37
News The North West Company Inc. to Acquire 76% Owne... Jan 16 Mount Royal 4
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Jan 13 Jodie Tatum 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,317,448

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC