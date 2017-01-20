20 dead in Haiti crash after bus coll...

20 dead in Haiti crash after bus collides with truck

" Haitian officials say 20 people have been killed when an overloaded bus carrying passengers and merchandise collided with a truck in the country's remote northwest. The National Ambulance Center of Haiti says 11 people died at the scene of Sunday's accident outside of the northwestern town of Port-de-Paix.

