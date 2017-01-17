1MBD scandal: Judge allows Malaysian businessman tussling for $370m...
Four relatives of Low Taek Jho have filed court actions in New Zealand and the Cayman Islands to have real estate and other assets transferred to a new trustee. A judge has allowed a controversial Malaysian businessman and his family to take control of New Zealand trusts as they seek to fight the seizure of assets worth $370 million.
