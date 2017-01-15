15 Haitians dead as search goes on in Turks & Caicos waters1 hour ago
Authorities in the Turks & Caicos Islands say they have recovered three more bodies for a total of 15 in an ongoing search for a group of Haitian migrants aboard a boat that capsized this week. Police spokesman Keith Clarke said in today's update that authorities have accounted for only 16 of 69 people aboard the boat.
