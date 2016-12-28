Venezuelans Hawk Snacks on Dominican Streets as Revolution Dies
This is not the life Edgar Leon hoped for when he voted for the socialist revolution of Hugo Chavez in Venezuela -- standing on a street corner in the Dominican Republic selling snacks and lemonade out of a bucket to support his wife and children back home. He's one of the record number of Venezuelans who arrived in the Dominican Republic this year, escaping chronic shortages and spiraling prices back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|1 hr
|Lipz156
|12
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|1 hr
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Tue
|Sir Real
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Mon
|Prophesy
|1
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC