Venezuelana s Christmas Day court cas...

Venezuelana s Christmas Day court case fails*Dec. 25, 2016, 8:20 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

PASSPORT FRAUD: Detained Venezuelan Alexandro Espinosa, 20, is taken from the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, back into police custody after a writ of habeas corpus that had been filed on his behalf failed. A Port of Spain judge ruled during a special Christmas Day sitting yesterday that the Immigration Division had provided an adequate explanation as to why they continued keeping him in custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec 10 HairyGuy 161
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07) Dec 9 HairyGuy 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,476

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC