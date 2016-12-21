US Virgin Islands offering $300 spending credits to visitors in 2017

To help fete their centennial anniversary next year, the US Virgin Islands tourism board is offering visitors $300 in spending credits to use for historical, cultural tours and activities on any of their three islands -- St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas. On March 31, 2017, the islands will mark the 100th anniversary of Transfer Day, when Denmark formally ceded the islands to the US for $25 million.

