Two U.K. tourists were found hogtied and drowned in 1978. Now, police ...
Christopher Farmer, on a boat with the sons of Silas Duane Boston, who is accused of killing Farmer and his girlfriend, Peta Frampton, in 1978. Christopher Farmer and Peta Frampton left the coast of Belize on June 26, 1978, aboard a boat named the Justin B. The young British couple in their mid-20s had decided to spend a year traveling abroad.
