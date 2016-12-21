Stamford man traces roots back to Cuba
In this formal family photo from Cuba, Dauplaise's grandfather appears in the back row, far right. The two seated in the center are his great grandparents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|18 hr
|Plum2662
|22
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Thu
|Nostradamus
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Dec 28
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC