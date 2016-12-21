Shanghai, Trinidad and Tobago to Host Maritime Technology Centres
International Maritime Organization has announced the first two institutes selected to host regional Maritime Technology Cooperation Centres under an ambitious project, funded by the EU and implemented by IMO, to help mitigate the harmful effects of climate change. Under the Global MTTC Network project, Shanghai Maritime University in China will host the MTCC for the Asia region , while the University of Trinidad and Tobago will host MTCC-Caribbean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
