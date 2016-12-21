...Seales: Hea s guilty of misbehavio...

...Seales: Hea s guilty of misbehaviour, unfit for officeDec. 25, 2016, 8:34 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association president Michael Seales said director of the Police Complaints Authority David West is guilty of misbehaviour in accordance with Section 12 of the PCA Act and is plainly unfit for his office. A letter from the association, dated December 20, was copied to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, president of the Law Association Reginald Armour, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, chairman of the Police Service Commission Maria Gomes, acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec 10 HairyGuy 161
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07) Dec 9 HairyGuy 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,457 • Total comments across all topics: 277,340,475

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC