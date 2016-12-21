...Seales: Hea s guilty of misbehaviour, unfit for officeDec. 25, 2016, 8:34 PM Ast
Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association president Michael Seales said director of the Police Complaints Authority David West is guilty of misbehaviour in accordance with Section 12 of the PCA Act and is plainly unfit for his office. A letter from the association, dated December 20, was copied to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, president of the Law Association Reginald Armour, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, chairman of the Police Service Commission Maria Gomes, acting Commissioner of Police Stephen Williams, Minister of National Security Edmund Dillon and West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07)
|Dec 9
|HairyGuy
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC