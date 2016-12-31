Saddest day in Pirate history

Saddest day in Pirate history

Roberto Clemente died on New Year's Eve, on a mission of mercy to help the people of Nicaragua, after an earthquake had devastated Managua. The corrupt Guardia Nacional had kept relief supplies away from the neediest, and he determined that he would fly to Managua with the supplies and would make sure the food, clothing, and blankets would be given to those who needed them the most.

