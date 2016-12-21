Ricardo Mayorga Attacked and Bloodied...

Ricardo Mayorga Attacked and Bloodied at Gas Station - Photo

Read more: Boxing Scene

According to sources in Nicaragua, former two-division world champion Ricardo "El Matador" Mayorga was attacked and bloodied. The alleged incident took place at a gas station in Mangua, when Mayorga and an unknown individual got into some type of argument over "waiting at the pump."

Chicago, IL

