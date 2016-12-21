Ramocan in UK as high commissioner
High Commissioner-Designate to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan in discussion with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, at the ministry in Kingston, recently. High Commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom Seth George Ramocan left the island on December 21 to take up duties in that country.
