Prof Deosaran on fight against crime:

CRIMINOLOGIST Prof Ramesh Deosaran has said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, of whom much is expected, ought not to be judged too harshly after 15 months in office when it comes to crime. Deosaran, who was on yesterday's Morning Edition programme on TV6, said Rowley and his government have inherited a situation that reaches far back into Trinidad and Tobago's history and crime, which he likened to a tree that can't simply be uprooted and thrown out.

