Prof Deosaran on fight against crime:

Prof Deosaran on fight against crime:

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

CRIMINOLOGIST Prof Ramesh Deosaran has said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, of whom much is expected, ought not to be judged too harshly after 15 months in office when it comes to crime. Deosaran, who was on yesterday's Morning Edition programme on TV6, said Rowley and his government have inherited a situation that reaches far back into Trinidad and Tobago's history and crime, which he likened to a tree that can't simply be uprooted and thrown out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 2 hr Go Blue Forever 20
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... 3 hr Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Wed Commies R red 1
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Tue Sir Real 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,344 • Total comments across all topics: 277,430,156

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC