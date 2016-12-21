Pack Wisely, Enjoy*Dec. 30, 2016, 10:55 PM Ast
Dear Readers, I hope your Christmas was safe and peaceful and after this very long Christmas week we are now prepared to go back to work with renewed vigour and vitality. Look, it is my firm belief that we have too many holidays in Trinidad and Tobago and the more we rest, party and fete, the more we relax and some do NOT want to really go back to work.
