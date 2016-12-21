Man who attempted murder in police st...

Man who attempted murder in police station shot dead by lawmen

A gunman was yesterday cut down in a hail of bullets by lawmen at the Hunt's Bay Police Station in St Andrew when he did the unthinkable - attempting a brazen daylight murder at the station. Up to press time yesterday the dead man had not been identified.

