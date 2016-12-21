Latin America will welcome new UN head with a long list of demands

File picture of Guterres, High Commissioner for Refugees, at the launch of the Global Humanitarian Appeal 2016 at the UN in Geneva The former Portuguese prime minister takes the helm of the international organisation on January 1, 2017, replacing Ban Ki-moon . In Latin America, as in much of the world, the October 2016 appointment of Guterres, a European man, was met with mixed emotions .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.