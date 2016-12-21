La Voz Hermosa*

La Voz Hermosa*

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

ON DECEMBER 10 at the National Senior Parang Competition hosted by the National Parang Association of Trinidad and Tobago, La Familia de Carmona y Amigos celebrated two victories, the band placed second and its lead vocalist Karlene Carmona-Reyes was crowned the best lead vocalist of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec 10 HairyGuy 161
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07) Dec 9 HairyGuy 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,889

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC