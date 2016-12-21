KeyTech back in black as revenues rise

KeyTech back in black as revenues rise

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Bermuda-based KeyTech Holding reported operating profit of USD8 million for the six months ended 30 September 2016, reversing a loss of USD1.7 million in the corresponding period last year, as revenue rose to USD61.1 million, up from USD46.0 million. Operating expenses rose to USD53.1 million, up from USD47.7 million in the prior-year period.

Chicago, IL

