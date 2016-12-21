Joyful scenes as loved ones ho-ho-home for Christmas
Left, Siobhan Delahunt with her nana Isobel Delahunt after she arrived into Dublin airport with her parents, Alan and Janice, from Orlando Picture: Frank McGrath Even the delays for 50 flights arriving to Dublin Airport yesterday afternoon didn't dampen the spirits of families waiting to be reunited with their loved ones at the gates. High winds resulted in flights being delayed in landing and difficulties with luggage transportation, with average delays of 40 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07)
|Dec 9
|HairyGuy
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC