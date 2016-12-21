Joyful scenes as loved ones ho-ho-hom...

Joyful scenes as loved ones ho-ho-home for Christmas

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

Left, Siobhan Delahunt with her nana Isobel Delahunt after she arrived into Dublin airport with her parents, Alan and Janice, from Orlando Picture: Frank McGrath Even the delays for 50 flights arriving to Dublin Airport yesterday afternoon didn't dampen the spirits of families waiting to be reunited with their loved ones at the gates. High winds resulted in flights being delayed in landing and difficulties with luggage transportation, with average delays of 40 minutes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec 10 HairyGuy 161
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07) Dec 9 HairyGuy 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,868

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC