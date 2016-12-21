Jamaica moving to safe guard food security against climate change
Devon Watkis, assistant commissioner of police, and members of his team on a visit to the Coronation Market in Kingston recently. The JamaicaN Government is moving to safeguard the island's food security against the impact of climate change through the Rural Economic Development Initiative drip irrigation project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|1 hr
|Plum2662
|22
|'2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a...
|Thu
|Nostradamus
|1
|Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker
|Wed
|Commies R red
|1
|Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab...
|Dec 27
|Sir Real
|1
|Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems...
|Dec 26
|Prophesy
|1
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC