Italy court acquits 4 former JPMorgan...

Italy court acquits 4 former JPMorgan execs in Parmalat case-source

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

Parmalat collapsed at the end of 2003 with a 14 billion euros hole in its accounts. The crisis erupted when the company said a 4 billion euro bank account held by a Cayman Islands unit did not exist, forcing management to seek bankruptcy protection and triggering a criminal fraud probe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec 10 HairyGuy 161
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07) Dec 9 HairyGuy 308
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,496

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC