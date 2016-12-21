Honduras: Government-supported tourism pushes Garifuna maroons off their land of 200 years
In the Honduran Garifuna community of Barra Vieja, an eloquent spokesperson educates the "Root Causes of Migration" group as one member of the delegation records and another takes notes. - Photo: Root Causes Delegation In the early 1800s, the government of Honduras awarded 2,500 acres of ancestral land to the Garifuna, descendants of shipwrecked and/or escaped African slaves.
