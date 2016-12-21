Highest murder toll in six years *Dec...

Highest murder toll in six years *Dec. 22, 2016, 8:12 PM Ast

WITH only nine days left in 2016, there have been 448 murders for the year so far, which is an estimated ten per cent higher compared to the same period in 2015. And while this number is nowhere close to the record-high 550 murders recorded in 2008, this year's figure is still the highest number of homicides in six years.

Chicago, IL

