Her Majesty the Queen Urges Britons to Follow - Christ's Example'
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has made her annual Christmas address, continuing a tradition of annual broadcasts directly to the people by the Monarch stretching back to the early days of radio. Pre-recorded in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace, the Queen is seen sitting at a desk next to a new official portrait released earlier in December featuring Prince Charles, the Heir Apparent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07)
|Dec 9
|HairyGuy
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC