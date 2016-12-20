Gary Parrish - turns 'Granny - Seh' q...

Gary Parrish - turns 'Granny - Seh' quotes into thriving business

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gleaner

He created Garry's Concept and under the trademark 'Granny Seh' has been producing some unique and authentically Jamaican gift ideas. Parrish provides inspiring and motivational proverbs and quotes that have their roots in the Jamaican cultural experience and these are placed on a variety of souvenir items such as wall plaques, scrolls, aprons, pot holders and refrigerator magnets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 6 hr Fit2Serve 9
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... 14 hr Sir Real 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Mon Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,062 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,071

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC