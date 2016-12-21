From Motihari to Costa Rica, a filmy ...

From Motihari to Costa Rica, a filmy story

Prabhakar Sharan's life could have been a carefully crafted script for Bollywood. From growing up in Bihar's Motihari to selling agarbattis in a strange country to becoming the first Indian to star in a Latin American film, 37-year-old Sharan's life is a study in determination.

