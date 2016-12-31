Fighting Haiti's cholera outbreak req...

Fighting Haiti's cholera outbreak requires more funds: UN

The Peninsula

Port-au-Prince: The cholera outbreak that hit Haiti after Hurricane Matthew slammed the island has been contained but persists due to lack of funding, according to the United Nations. An epidemic of the waterborne disease -- which spread after a massive earthquake shook the nation in 2010 -- saw a resurgence after Matthew devastated the country in early October.

Chicago, IL

