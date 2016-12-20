Energy economy hits worst slump in 33...

Energy economy hits worst slump in 33 years*Dec. 27, 2016, 9:56 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

AS a result of depressed oil and gas output and prices, Trinidad and Tobago's energy economy has been estimated by senior economists to have contracted by six per cent in 2016, the worst in 33 years. In an end-of-year review e-mailed on December 20, University of the West Indies senior economics lecturer Dr Roger Hosein said: "The real economic growth rate in Trinidad and Tobago in 2016 in the first quarter was -5.4 per cent and in the second quarter, -8 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 15 hr Go Blue Forever 10
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Tue Sir Real 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Mon Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,978 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,052

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC