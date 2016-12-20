Energy economy hits worst slump in 33 years*Dec. 27, 2016, 9:56 PM Ast
AS a result of depressed oil and gas output and prices, Trinidad and Tobago's energy economy has been estimated by senior economists to have contracted by six per cent in 2016, the worst in 33 years. In an end-of-year review e-mailed on December 20, University of the West Indies senior economics lecturer Dr Roger Hosein said: "The real economic growth rate in Trinidad and Tobago in 2016 in the first quarter was -5.4 per cent and in the second quarter, -8 per cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
