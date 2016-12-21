Dirty job shows why cholera still kil...

Dirty job shows why cholera still kills in Haiti

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, Dieusel Gerlin, a"bayakou", or waste cleaner, uses candles for illumination before descending into the pit of an outhouse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Bayakou strip off their clothes, wrap themselves in rags and plug their nostrils with tobacco to hide the stench, before they squeeze themselves into the latrine pit to scoop buckets of human excrement with their bare hands.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... 32 min Nostradamus 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 1 hr Nostradamus 20
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker 21 hr Commies R red 1
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Tue Sir Real 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,689 • Total comments across all topics: 277,425,560

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC