Cuban Parliament Passes Law That Bans Naming Sites After Fidel Castro

Cuba's National Assembly approved a law on Tuesday that bans erecting commemorative statues of Fidel Castro or naming public places after him, in accordance with the wishes of the revolutionary leader who died last month. Castro always said he did not want a cult of personality although critics point out that the cult was everywhere.

Chicago, IL

