Cuba Allows Home Internet in Small Ex...

Cuba Allows Home Internet in Small Experiment

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Downtown Havana resident Margarita Marquez says she received a special Christmas gift this year: web access at home, a rarity in a country with one of the lowest internet penetration rates in the world. Marquez, a 67-year-old retired university professor, was among those selected by the government two weeks ago to participate in a pilot project bringing the web into the homes of 2,000 inhabitants of the historic center of the island's capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 16 hr Crusader 21
News '2017 is going to be really bad for us': Fear a... Thu Nostradamus 1
News Celebrities' Blind Spot on CubaLizzie Crocker Wed Commies R red 1
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... Dec 27 Sir Real 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Dec 26 Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,616 • Total comments across all topics: 277,459,684

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC