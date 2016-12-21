Crash leaves bus on edge of drop off in Cuba
Fidel Castro's ashes were driven two miles through Santiago, Cuba on Sunday morning to Santa Ifigenia cemetery, where he was laid to rest. Raul Castro laid his brother's remains in a stone tomb marked with one word: "Fidel."
