Chronixx impresses Chris Blackwell
Chris Blackwell responds to questions asked by The Gleaner Company Media Limited's managing director, Christopher Barnes , while Cordel Green of the Broadcasting Commission moderates the exchange, during the recent launch of Rebel Salute. Island Records founder Chris Blackwell had high praises for Chronixx at Monday night's launch of Rebel Salute 2017, which was held at The Jamaica Pegasus hotel, New Kingston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07)
|Dec 9
|HairyGuy
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC