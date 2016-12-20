China, El Salvador ties unchanged des...

China, El Salvador ties unchanged despite Taiwan visit-El Salvador

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: The Star Online

China has not signalled a desire to change its relationship with El Salvador, El Salvador's foreign Minister said on Monday, as his country prepares to host Taiwan's president after she held a controversial call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to El Salvador next month comes after Trump angered Beijing by speaking to Tsai in a break with decades of precedent that cast doubt on his incoming administration's commitment to Beijing's "one China" policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 6 hr Fit2Serve 9
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... 14 hr Sir Real 1
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... Mon Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,062 • Total comments across all topics: 277,382,073

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC