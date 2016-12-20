China, El Salvador ties unchanged despite Taiwan visit-El Salvador
China has not signalled a desire to change its relationship with El Salvador, El Salvador's foreign Minister said on Monday, as his country prepares to host Taiwan's president after she held a controversial call with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's visit to El Salvador next month comes after Trump angered Beijing by speaking to Tsai in a break with decades of precedent that cast doubt on his incoming administration's commitment to Beijing's "one China" policy.
