Businessman, diplomat give nod to revitalising rail service
Staff of the Caribbean Maritime Institute, Port Security Corps, Jamaica Railway Corporation and the Civil Aviation Authority waiting to board the train after lunching at the Tru Juice Sports Club in Linstead, St. Catherine last week. Business mogul Adam Stewart and Canada's high commissioner to Jamaica, Sylvain Fabi, on Thursday gave resounding endorsements of the Government's effort to revitalise the passenger segment of the Jamaica Railway Corporation's rail network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07)
|Dec 9
|HairyGuy
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC