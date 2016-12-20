Boy first baby at Sando*Dec. 25, 2016...

Boy first baby at Sando*Dec. 25, 2016, 8:28 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

'He BRIGHTENED THE DAY': Celeste Ahay and Matthew Cooper with their son, who was born shortly after 2 a.m. yesterday at the San Fernando General hospital. - Photo: TREVOR WATSON AN EIGHT-POUND, seven-ounce boy was the first baby to be born on Christmas Day at San Fernando General Hospital .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Panama Papers to pesticide problems: 10 memorab... 2 hr Sir Real 1
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 10 hr Mikey 7
News Cuban President Raul Castro faces deep problems... 21 hr Prophesy 1
News Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn... Dec 21 Wildchild 2
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,970 • Total comments across all topics: 277,370,095

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC