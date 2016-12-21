Border agents deliver baby after catc...

Border agents deliver baby after catching pregnant illegal immigrant

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Washington Examiner

Border Patrol agents helped deliver the baby of an El Salvadorian woman shortly after she and a group of people were apprehended while attempting to enter the United States illegally near El Paso, Texas, according to a press release issued Tuesday. Agents caught 11 people on Dec. 2 who had entered Texas from Mexico about four miles west of the Ysleta Port of Entry and took them into custody.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 1
News Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15) Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 36
News Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's... Dec 19 Carcharondon Carc... 20
News Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07) Dec 10 HairyGuy 161
News What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08) Dec 10 Alank 79
News Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07) Dec 9 HairyGuy 308
News Fidel Castro, Conventional Dictator Dec 7 Lesley Paisley 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,275 • Total comments across all topics: 277,315,510

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC