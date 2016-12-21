Before Bernie Sanders Was Michael Manley: Social Revolutionaries of the Third World
The term "Third World" is used here because "developing countries" seems an egregious euphemism that suggests these countries are coming along just fine within "the system" as it is, and secondly, because it serves as a reminder of the bloc's history of subjugation to colonialism and its successor, neoliberalism. [Italic introduction is by the author.] Residents of the Third World and people who have come to understand its history within the context of the world system must be reeling with dA©jA vu thickly stewed in irony at the rise of Bernie Sanders and his "social revolution."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truthdig.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Border agents deliver baby after catching pregn...
|Dec 21
|Wildchild
|2
|Dozens of Cuban migrants land in Florida Keys: ...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|1
|Why American Researchers Want To Use Cuba's Can... (May '15)
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|36
|Fidel Castro dead at 90: The charismatic icon's...
|Dec 19
|Carcharondon Carc...
|20
|Hawaii real estate suit filed over noisy frog -... (Sep '07)
|Dec 10
|HairyGuy
|161
|What is the advantage of being a U.S. territory? (Apr '08)
|Dec 10
|Alank
|79
|Holiday getting itself a Latin beat (Dec '07)
|Dec 9
|HairyGuy
|308
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC