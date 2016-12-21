Before Bernie Sanders Was Michael Man...

Before Bernie Sanders Was Michael Manley: Social Revolutionaries of the Third World

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Truthdig

The term "Third World" is used here because "developing countries" seems an egregious euphemism that suggests these countries are coming along just fine within "the system" as it is, and secondly, because it serves as a reminder of the bloc's history of subjugation to colonialism and its successor, neoliberalism. [Italic introduction is by the author.] Residents of the Third World and people who have come to understand its history within the context of the world system must be reeling with dA©jA vu thickly stewed in irony at the rise of Bernie Sanders and his "social revolution."

Chicago, IL

